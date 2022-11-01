Natural Hazards Monitoring - 31 October 2022

Official

Severe weather

Colombia

On 29 October 2022, the National Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), declared a natural disaster due to the rainy season influenced by the La Niña phenomenon. According to the report, 289 municipalities declared public calamity in 26 departments. On 28 October, the UNGRD informed that in the department of Valle, in the municipality of Dagua, a flash flood event of the Dagua and Bitaco rivers affected 34 families, 20 houses, and 14 houses were destroyed. In the urban area of Buenaventura municipality, a flood caused by the overflowing of several rivers affected approximately 4,500 families and 1 national road was affected. In the municipality of Jamundí, a flooding of the Cauca River affected 150 families. The reports are available at: UNGRD1 and UNGRD 2