Natural Hazards Monitoring - 31 March 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 30 March, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update on the impact of flooding in the Mojana region. In addition to providing support in repairing retaining walls and damaged houses and buildings, 38,000 families have received humanitarian aid in the form of food and non-food items. In addition, 274,000 kits with cleaning items, mosquito nets, blankets, and hammocks were distributed. According to the PAHO Situation Report for Floods in the Region of Mojana, as of 17 December 2021, 93,722 people were affected due to extensive flooding in the region. The PAHO report is attached and the UNGRD report is available at UNGRD.

Guatemala (Update)

On 30 March, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that since the beginning of the cold season in November 2021, 7,617 people were sheltered in 10 centers in the departments of Quetzaltenango, Sololá, Totonicapán, Quiché, Guatemala, and Alta Verapaz. In the month of March, 1,677 people were sheltered and the most number of people were sheltered in January and February with 2,315 people and 1,944 people respectively. The report is available at CONRED.

United States of America

On 31 March, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), reported severe thunderstorms impacting the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions of the country and tornadoes in the states of Texas and Western Florida. In Mississippi 25 houses and 5 apartment buildings were damaged in Warren, Washington, and Bolivar counties, In addition, 10 local roads have closed and 2 shelters with an unknown number of occupants are open. In Mississippi there are 19,000 people without power, in Alabama and Tennessee there are 30,000 residents in each state without power, and 21,000 people are without power in Kentucky. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Wildfire

Mexico

On 30 March, according to a media report, the Santiago Forest Fire in Nuevo León has burned 1,500 hectares and is 47% under control. Due to the fire, 12 families were preemptively evacuated from the Lagunillas, Mesa del Oso, and El Hondable communities, and 23 people were relocated from Puerto Cebolla to Casillas in the municipality of Rayones. In total 69 families have been evacuated due to the wildfire and 380 fire brigade members are currently working on controlling the flames. The report is available at Vanguardia.