Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 October 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 27 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published an update on the impact of the rainy season between 15 September and 27 October 2021. There have been 241 weather events reported in 180 municipalities. The most impacted areas are Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Los Santanderes, and Cauca. The weather events have affected 7,851 families and have caused 11 deaths and 19 injuries. In total, 5,811 houses have been affected and 87 have been destroyed. In addition, 66 roads, 14 vehicular bridges, and 14 pedestrian bridges have reported damage. According to a 29 October media report, heavy rains in the municipality of Cota have caused floods that have affected 80 families and have caused damages to 120 houses. Local governments have begun the distribution of humanitarian aid to those who have been affected. The reports are available at: UNGRD and Caracol