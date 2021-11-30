Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 November 2021

Official

Earthquake

Peru

On 28 November, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) reported a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. The epicenter was located 98 kilometers east of the Santa María de Nieva district, Condorcanqui province with a depth of 131 kilometers. Damage was caused in the Valera, San Jerónimo, and Leimebamba districts, located in the Bongará and Chachapoyas provinces respectively. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish), 3,733 people were affected by the earthquake, 5 of which were injured. In addition, 764 houses were affected, 375 are currently uninhabitable, and 117 were destroyed. Additionally, 32 health establishments sustained damages, 1 health establishment was destroyed, 3 commercial establishments, 8 public offices, 19 religious temples were affected, and 5 churches were destroyed. There were also 5,310 meters of road, 200 meters of irrigation canal, 1 reservoir, 2 viewpoints, 1 fishing pier, and 1 aquaculture center that sustained damages. The reports are available at: INDECI 1 and INDECI 2.

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 26 November, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published a report on the impact of the Rainy Season between 15 September and 26 November 2021. There were 540 weather events impacting 322 municipalities in 27 departments affecting 19,228 families, causing the deaths of 44 people and injuring 43 people. In addition, 6 people remain missing. The departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, and Cauca were the most heavily impacted followed by Norte de Santander, Risaralda, Quindío, Santander, Huila, and Tolima. In terms of damages, 8,291 houses sustained damages and 306 were destroyed. In addition, 254 roads, 44 vehicular bridges, 23 pedestrian bridges, 43 aqueducts, 18 health centers, and 71 educational centers were reported as damaged. According to media report, the overflowing of the Río del Oro due to heavy rains in Neiva, Hulia caused flooding to at least 100 houses. The reports are available at: UNGRD and La Nación.

Ecuador

On 27 November, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE as per its acronym in Spanish) reported a landslide in Pimampiro canton in Imbabura province that destroyed 11 houses in the community of San José del Aloburo. On 19 November, the area was declared an emergency which allowed for the timely evacuation of approximately 12 families. Damage assessments are ongoing and further analysis on the equilibrium of the landslides are being assessed. The majority of the affected families were placed in a temporary shelter and Pimampiro is collecting food for all those who were impacted. The reports are available at: SNGRE and El Comercio.