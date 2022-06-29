Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 28 June, the Colombia Civil Defense (DC as per its acronym in Spanish) reported a landslide in the eastern area of Medellín, affecting 22 families. According to media, there have been reports of flooding in at least 20 towns and five landslides in the Bolivar Department, where two streams overflowed, causing flooding in the neighborhoods of Cristo Rey, San Martín, San Pedro, La Isla, Los Manguitos, El Puente, and Las Flores, affecting over 300 families. Additionally, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (IDEAM as per its acronym in Spanish) has issued an alert for the eastern and central parts of the Colombian Caribbean Sea, and the Magdalena and La Guajira coasts, due to the tropical storm which is expected to bring winds of greater than 63 km/h in the next 48 hours. The reports are available at: Defensa Civil Colombiana, Caracol Radio, and INDECI Comunicado Especial No 062.

Guatemala (Update)

On 28 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported 800 events related to the 2022 rainy season, during which a total of 576 homes have been reported with slight damage, 2,329 with moderate damage, and 211 with severe damage. Additionally, 129 schools, 194 roads, 5 buildings, and 24 bridges have been affected; additionally, 4 roads and 21 bridges have been destroyed. The report is available at: CONRED Boletín Informativo No 266-2022.