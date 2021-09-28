Natural Hazards Monitoring - 27 September, 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 26 September, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) updated the information regarding the overflow of the Combeima River in Ibagué, Tolima reported on on 22 September. Overall, a total of400 families including 2,000 people have been affected in 13 neighborhoods and 8 impacted sidewalks. A total of 40 destroyed houses were reported in addition to another 180 houses that sustained damages, along with 3 aqueduct networks, 3 sewer systems, and 3 vehicular and pedestrian bridges. The Red Cross, together with Civil Defense, and local officials' humanitarian aid in the form of 400 food kits, 400 toilet kits, 400 kitchen kits, 1,200 mats, 1,200 sheets, 1,200 blankets has been distributed to the affected communities as well as rebuilding materials for the damaged and destroyed houses. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 27 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported on the Fawn Fire occurring in Shasta, California. The fire has burned a total of8,559 acres and is 45% contained. Currently 4,350 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Furthermore, 2,340 houses are threatened, 17 houses and 5 non-residential/commercial structures have been damaged, 41 houses and 74 non-residential/commercial structures have been destroyed, and 3 injuries have been reported. The report is available at FEMA.