Natural Hazards Monitoring - 27 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 24 June, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between 1-24 June, 173 events related to the rainy season affected 128 municipalities in 23 departments. More than 36,300 people have been affected, 12 people have died, 4 have been injured, and 9 people are missing. In addition, 69 houses have been destroyed and 2,756 houses, 118 road points, 13 vehicular bridges, and 2 pedestrian bridges have been damaged. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala (Update)

On 24 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported 755 events related to the current rainy season that have affected 1,543,913 people, caused 6,278 evacuations of which 744 are currently sheltered, and 15,040 people have received assistance from CONRED. In total, 3,059 houses have been damaged; 129 schools, 185 road, 4 buildings, and 20 bridges have been affected; and 4 roads and 19 bridges have been destroyed. The report is available at: CONRED.