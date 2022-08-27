Natural Hazards Monitoring - 26 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 25 August 2022, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, provided a report regarding the heavy rains in Murindó, Antioquia, Colombia. The rains caused flash floods in the Murindó River, and an increase in the level of the Atrato River, leaving the villages and districts of Bartolo, Legiada, Canal, Pital, No hay como Dios, Murindó Viejo, Legiada, Playones, Primavera, and Bebarameño affected. There are a total of 1,006 families (2,964 people) affected. Damages were reported to houses, transit routes (land and river), hospital infrastructure, and schools.The report is available at: OCHA services – Humanitarian response.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

United States of America

On 24 August 2022, a media report provided information about the heavy rain and flooding in Rankin County, Mississippi, United States of America. The report indicated more than 100 children and 14 workers were rescued from flooded facilities in the Florence suburb of Jackson. The National Weather Service reported a second day of heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi on 25 August 2022. The report is available at: ABC