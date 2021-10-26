Natural Hazards Monitoring - 25 October 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 22 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) provided an update to the impact of the rainy season between 15 September and 22 October. There have been 208 weather events in 157 municipalities and 25 departments that have affected 7,270 families. The weather events are comprised of 62 floods, 48 mass movements, 42 gales, 25 storms, 14 flash floods, 8 torrential floods, 8 hailstorms, and 1 electrical storm. In total, 5,341 houses have reported damage, 84 of which have been destroyed. In addition, 56 roads, 7 vehicular bridges, and 11 pedestrian bridges have sustained damages. There have been 10 fatalities and 17 injuries associated with severe weather events, and 2 people remain missing. The report is available at: UNGRD.