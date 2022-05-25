Natural Hazards Monitoring - 25 May 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 24 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported 10 incidents related to the rainy season that occurred on 24 May, impacting 5 departments. The report indicated a landslide occurred in Senahú, Alta Verapaz, affecting 1,000 people; there were 2 floods in Ipala, Chiquimula affecting 62 people; strong winds in San Pedro Pinula, Jalapa affected 46 people; 2 floods in Coatepeque, Quetzaltenango affected 132 people; and 4 floods in Estanzuela, Zacapa affected 3,029 people. The report is available at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 25 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the Hermit’s Peak Fire currently occurring in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has burned 311,148 acres and is 42% contained. There are 3,452 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and 24,090 residents under voluntary evacuation orders. Additionally, there are 15,484 houses being threatened by the fire, 20 houses and 35 structures were damaged, and 396 houses and 341 structures were destroyed. In total there were 49 injuries reported. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 25 May, according to media reports a landslide in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda caused an unprecedented emergency affecting 90 houses and causing the evacuation of 1,000 people. In addition, there are 300 people who have become homeless due to the landslide and are at increased risk as they are in the flood zone. Humanitarian assistance from the National Risk Management Unit has been requested to aid the affected people. The Colombian Red Cross has been providing aid in the form of non-perishable food, clothing, and other necessary items to those in need. Machinery from the Government of Risaralda has been mobilized to begin removing nearly 25,000 cubic meters of rock and plant material that fell into the San Eugenio River putting several nearby neighborhoods on alert for additional flooding. The reports are available at: Caracol Radio and RCN Radio.