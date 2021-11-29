Natural Hazards Monitoring - 24 November 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 22 November, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published a report on the impact of the Rainy Season between 15 September and 22 November 2021. There have been 494 weather events affecting 296 municipalities of 27 departments according to the National Crisis Room of UNGRD. In total, 14,192 families were affected, 41 people were injured, and 41 fatalities occurred. The weather events have comprised of 182 mass movements, 145 floods, 58 gales, 45 storms, 35 sudden floods, 18 torrential floods, 9 hailstorms, and 2 electrical storms. The department of Chocó has reported flooding in 18 rural and indigenous sectors of Medio Baudo due to the increased water level of the Baudo River affecting 3,400 families and causing damage to houses, crops, and poultry animals. According to a media report, on 23 November a landslide in the San José la Cima neighborhood of Medellín affected 5 houses, injured 2 people, and caused one death. In total two houses were destroyed, 3 houses sustained damages, and 3 people were rescued. In addition, 2 families were preventively evacuated due to risk in the surrounding area. The reports are available at: UNGRD and La Libertad.