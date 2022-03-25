Natural Hazards Monitoring - 24 March, 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 23 March, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 1-23 March there were 272 weather events reported in 184 municipalities in 19 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Cauca, Antioquia, Huila, Tolima, Chocó, Nariño, and Santander were the most affected. In total, 21,500 people were affected, 19 people died, 21 people were injured, and 3 people are missing. There were 3,525 houses affected and 46 were destroyed. Damage was also reported to 286 roads, 33 vehicular bridges, 18 pedestrian bridges, 49 aquaeductus, 12 sewage systems, a health center, and 21 educational institutions. Landslides and floods represent 80% of the reported weather events. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Suriname (Update)

On 18 March, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) reported significant flooding in Suriname due to heavy rainfall causing rivers and creeks to overflow starting on 13 March. The areas most affected by flooding in Suriname are the Catchment area of the Upper Saramacca River in Matawai Gebied, the Marowijne River catchement area in Paramaccan, the Tapanahony area, the Lawa River catchment area, Upper Suriname, Albina in Moengo, and the southern part of Suriname. In Sipalwini, Pamacca 746 adults and children were affected; in the lower reaches of Matawai 275 people were affected, in the upper reaches of Matawai 121 households were affected; in Wayambo 275 people were affected; and in Bigi Poika in Para District 169 people were affected. In total, 1,464 people were displaced. According to media reports 150 food parcels were distributed in Sarmacca district and food, medicines, and other consumables will be distributed in Pusugunu to the affected people. Villages in Pusugunu to the north of the reservoir continue to be monitored to detect further risk of flooding. In Upper Suriname 1,100 emergency aid packages were distributed to affected residents by the National Coordination Center for Disaster Management (NCCR). A map of the areas affected by the floods in Suriname is available at: PAHO. The CDEMA report is attached, and the media reports are available at: Star Nieuws 1, Star Nieuws 2, Star Neiuws 3.