Natural Hazards Monitoring - 23 September, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 22 September, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) updated the situation regarding the ongoing flooding caused by the overflow of the Cauca River in the La Mojana Sub-region in Sucre, Bolívar, Córdoba, and Anquioquia Departmenst. A total of 30,286 families including 109,594 persons have been affected in the municipalities most impacted by the flooding are San Jacinto del Cauca, Magangué in Bolivar Department, Ayapel in Córdoba Department and Guaranda, Majagual, San Marcos, Caimito, San Benito Abad in Sucre Department. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish) 2,969 houses, 3 health centers, 9 aqueducts, 6 pedestrian bridges, and 72 education institutions sustained damages. In addition, 24,253 agricultural acres, 6,757 cattle, 6,083 pigs, 603 horses, 40,287 poultry, and more than 550,000 fish have been negatively impacted by the flooding. UNGRD has distributed 14,474 food kits, 14,254 toilet and kitchen kits, 12,654 mosquito nets, 12,654 blankets, 11,640 hammocks, 9,514 mats, and 1,200 tents. There are 48 shelters with the capacity to house 3,300 families in both rural and urban settings; currently there are 190 families housed in shelters. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 23 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided a final wildfire update on the Caldor Fire and the Schneider Springs Fire. In El Dorado, California, the Caldor Fire has burned 220,877 acres and is 76% contained. A total of 420 residents continueunder mandatory evacuation orders while 1,340 houses are threatened, 53 have sustained damages, and 782 have been destroyed. Overall, a total of19 injuries have been reported. In Yakima, Washington State, the Schneider Springs Fire has burned 105,523 acres and is 32% contained. There are 240 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 1,658 structures (a mix of residential, commercial, and other minor structures) are threatened, and 16 injuries have been reported. The report is available at: FEMA.