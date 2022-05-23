Natural Hazards Monitoring - 23 May 2022

(excerpt)

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 20 May, according to a media report, due to heavy rains in the Meta region of Meta, the Guatiquía River overflowed. The overflow of the Guatiquía River caused flooding in the city affecting 1,200 people and causing nearly 280 residents to be evacuated. There are currently at least 20 critical points for flooding in the city and there is extensive damage reported. In addition, the Villavicencio Vanguardia Airport passenger terminal and runway were flooded prompting operations to be temporarily suspended. The report is available at Noticias RCN.