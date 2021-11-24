Natural Hazards Monitoring - 22 November 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 19 November, the Colombia, National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published a report on the impact of the Rainy Season between 15 September and 19 November. A total of 474 weather events have been reported in 289 municipalities of 27 departments. These weather events have affected more than 10,400 families, injured 41 people, caused 41 deaths, and 6 people remain missing. The departments of Antioquia and Cauca have been the most affected followed by Norte de Santander, Risaralda, Quindío, Santander, Huila, and Tolima. A total of 7,635 houses have been impacted by the weather and 111 were destroyed. In addition, 220 roads, 40 vehicular bridges, and 23 pedestrian bridges have reported damage. According to media report, as of 22 November, heavy rains in the municipalities of Medio and Alto Baudo in the department of Chocó have affected 1,000 families and caused one fatality. There were 153 houses destroyed and 26 houses have reported damage. Reports indicated 90% of the surrounding area is flooded and the local administration has indicated the situation has exceeded their capacity for providing humanitarian aid. In Valle del Cauca the flooding of the Anchicayá river basin caused flooding to at least 200 houses and affected 200 families. In addition, floods have continued in the La Mojana subregion caused by the overflow of the Cauca River, affecting more than 80,000 people. The reports are available at: UNGRD, Infobae, El Nuevo Siglo, and El Tiempo.