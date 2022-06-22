Natural Hazards Monitoring - 22 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 21 June, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that 148 events related to the rains between 1 -20 June have impacted 110 municipalities in 21 departments. These events have affected 10,500 people, caused 12 fatalities and 4 injuries, and 4 people are missing. There have been 2,333 houses that have sustained damage and 54 houses have been destroyed. In addition, 103 road points, 12 vehicular bridges, 2 pedestrian bridges, 8 educational institutions, and 2 health centers have been affected. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala (Update)

On 21 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 20-21 June, 32 weather-related incidents in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Jalapa, Petén, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, Sololá, Suchitepéquez, and Zacapa have affected 180,355 people. In total, since the beginning of the rainy season, 606 weather-related events have affected 1,182,034 people. Additionally, Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) have reported that 2,089 houses have sustained damage. According to a media report, 12 shelters have been opened to provide care for 361 people. The report is available at: CONRED and AGN.