Natural Hazards Monitoring - 22 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 21 August 2022, the Public Defender's Office of Colombia, Defender of the People, provided information about the passage of the La Niña phenomenon to the country. Thus far, 70 municipalities are on red alert for flood risk and 29 for landslides, according to a recent report by IDEAM - Instituto de Hidrología, Metereología y Estudios Ambientales. Antioquia is the department with the highest number of municipalities at risk of flooding (17). According to a media report, in Antioquia, on 21 August, at least 2 people died in landslides as a consequence of the heavy rains. The reports are available at: Defonsoría del Pueblo Colombiaand La Nación

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 21 August 2022, a media report provided information about the heavy rains reported in several municipalities of Sonora State. In the city of Ortiz, a dam has overflowed due to the rainfall, and media reported that a 17-year-old man died when carried away by a stream in Guaymas on 20 August, following the flooding of the affluent. In Ejido El Tazajal, Hermosillo, Sonora, firefighters supported 10 families affected by the overflowing San Miguel River. To date, 12 deaths due to drowning in the affluents caused by the rainfall have been reported statewide. The report is available at: Televisa