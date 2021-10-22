Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 October 2021

Climate and Health

Various

On 20 October, The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change was published. The 44 indicators used for the report range from climate change impacts, exposures, and vulnerabilities; adaptation, planning, and resilience for health; mitigation actions and health co-benefits; economics and finance; and public and political engagement. These indicators have shown a rise in the negative health impacts of climate change and the health consequences of delayed or inconsistent responses from countries. The publishing of this report coincides with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which seeks to urge countries to abide by the Paris Agreement to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C and to provide financial resources for all countries to have effective climate responses. The report is available at: The Lancet.

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 20 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published a report with updated information on the impact of the ongoing rainy season. Since 15 September, 21,325 people have been affected due to 185 weather events. These events have been reported in 140 municipalities and have been comprised of 55 floods, 41 mass movements, 35 gales, 25 storms, 12 sudden increases, 8 torrential storms, 8 hailstorms, and 1 electrical storm. In total, 4,534 houses have sustained damages, 70 houses of which have been destroyed. Additionally, 44 roads, 6 vehicular bridges, and 3 pedestrian bridges have been affected, and 12 aqueducts, 2 sewers, 7 health centers, and 21 educational institutions have reported damage. There have been 10 fatalities and 17 injuries to date and 2 people remain missing. The report is available at: UNGRD.