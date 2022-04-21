Natural Hazards Monitoring - 21 April, 2022

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 21 April, according to a media report, heavy rains in the department of Nariño affected 45 of 64 municipalities with 82 landslides, 23 floods, and 9 torrential floods. Due to the ongoing rains, 4 people died (3 due to a landslide and 1 due to a flood), and 2,692 families have been displaced. In addition, 260 roads, and 21 educational centers were damaged and 2,100 hectares of crops were affected. The report is available at: Caracol Radio.