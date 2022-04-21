Natural Hazards Monitoring - 20 April, 2022

Colombia (Update)

On 19 April, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 16 March to 18 April, there were 276 weather events in 166 municipalities of 19 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Cauca, Tolima, Nariño, and the Coffee Region were the most impacted by the ongoing heavy rains. In total, these weather events affected 5,177 families, caused 28 fatalities, 45 people were injured, and 1 person is missing. There were 2,004 houses that reported damage and 107 houses were destroyed. In addition, 335 roads, 34 vehicular bridges, 4 pedestrian bridges, 39 aqueducts, 14 sewers, and 17 education institutions have sustained damage. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala (Update)

On 19 April, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that during the cold-weather season, since the beginning of November 2021, 7,640 people were sheltered in dedicated centers in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Quiche, Sololá, and Totonicapán. The months of January and February saw the most people sheltered, 2,315 and 1,944 people respectively. The three departments that sheltered the most people are Guatemala with 4,260 people, Quiche, with 1,699 people, and Alta Verapaz, with 1,405 people. The report is available at: CONRED.

United States of America

On 20 April, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds in upstate New York that occurred between 18-19 April. Due to the heavy snow, 125,000 people are without power. The counties with the highest power outages are Broome County with 36,000 impacted residents, Chenango County with 16,000 residents without power, and Otsego County with 11,000 affected residents. Power restoration is ongoing however, there is no estimated time for full power restoration. A total of 3 shelters are open in Broome County with 12 occupants. The report is available at: FEMA.

Wildfire

United States of America

On 20 April, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported the Tunnel 2 and Crooks Fires currently occurring in Arizona. The Tunnel 2 Fire in Coconino, Arizona, began on 19 April, has burned 6,000 acres, and is 0% contained. There are 2,500 houses and 150 businesses, and local power and gas distribution networks are being threatened. In total, 4,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation orders and 1 shelter has been opened. The Crooks Fire in Yavapai, Arizona began on 18 April, has burned 1,000 acres, and is 0% contained. In total there are 2,100 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 700 houses are threatened, and 2 structures were destroyed. The report is available at: FEMA.