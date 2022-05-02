Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 May, 2022

(excerpts)

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 29 April, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update to the effect of the rainy season in the country. Between 16 March to 29 April, the 447 weather events have affected 240 municipalities in 23 departments. Mass movements and flash floods account for 75% of the weather events reported and have affected 25,900 people, caused 41 fatalities, 46 injuries, and 9 people are missing. In terms of infrastructural damage, 4,630 houses have sustained damages and 140 houses have been destroyed. In addition, 425 road points, 36 vehicular bridges, 21 pedestrian bridges, 57 aqueducts, 23 sewers, and 30 education institutions have reported damage. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Brazil

On 17 April, the Government of Amapá reported that due to the rise in water levels of the Rio Jari in Laranjal do Jari which is 2.73 meters surpassing the emergency threshold of 2.11 meter. Due to the high river levels and flooding, 107 families have been displaced and 7 families have been moved to shelters. Humanitarian aid has been distributed in the form of food and water. On 25 April, according to a media report, water levels of the Rio Jari have risen to 2.98 meters and has affected a total of 16,152 people, and as of a 30 April the Laranjal do Jari Prefecture reported that 72 families are still displaced. In Vitória do Jari, another affected municipality affected by the overflow of the Rio Jari, 8,340 people have been affected in 7 neighborhoods and 41 communities in the rural area and 311 families have been displaced. The reports are available at: Governo do Amapá, Laranjal do Jari Prefecture, and G1.