Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 June 2022

Severe Weather

Brazil (Update)

On 2 June, according to a media report, due to the heavy rains in the Northeast region of Brazil, landslides, and floods caused 126 deaths in the state of Pernambuco and 9,302 people were displaced. There are currently 111 temporary shelters in 27 cities that are housing the displaced populations. Due to the rain, 31 cities have declared a state of emergency, and 51 cities reported suffering damages. Search and rescue efforts continue for two missing people. The report is available at G1 Globo.

Colombia

On 1 June, according to a media report, due to the rainy season, there were 9,369 people affected in the department of Córdoba. The most impacted municipalities are Cereté, Chinú, Ciénaga de Oro, Montelíbano, Montería, Puerto Escondido, San José de Uré, Tierralta, and Valencia. The municipality of Tierralta has been the most impacted with 2,389 affected people. It is expected that the number of affected people will continue to rise due to heavy rains accompanied by hurricane-force winds that impacted the municipality of San Andrés de Sotavento on 29 May. The report is available at W Radio.

Costa Rica

On 2 June, according to media reports, due to heavy rainfall in Costa Rica, 400 incidents of flooding and landslides were reported in recent weeks. Between 1-2 June, 73 floods and 20 landslides occurred impacting 18 cantons of the country, affecting more than 200 families, and destroying 35 houses. Due to this, 4 shelters were opened in Alajuela, Aserrí, Desamparados, and Alajuelita where 17 people are being housed temporarily. It is forecasted that Tropical Wave #4 will move out of the country by 2 June. The reports are available at Teletica 1, Teletica 2, and Teletica 3.