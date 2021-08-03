Natural Hazards Monitoring - 2 August 2021

Official

Wildfire

Hawaii, United States

On 2 August 2021, FEMA reported fire began in Mana Road, Hawaii, on 30 July and has burned 40,000 acres near the community of Waimea on the big island of Hawaii. The fire, with zero percent contained, threatens homes, power lines, and Highway 190, and Old Saddle Road are closed. About 7,000 mandatory evacuations have been ordered. The report is available at: FEMA

California, United States

On 2 August 2021, FEMA presented an update on the Dixie Fire in California which began on 13 July in Plumas County, California. The cause of the fire was attributed to a downed power line. On 20 July, a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) was approved with 40,000 acres burned and only 15% containment. Currently the fire has grown to 248,570 acres burned with 33% containment. There was an original evacuation of 1,500 residents that threatened 800 homes with 8 destroyed at the time. Evacuations have increased to 9,044 residents, threatening 3,043 homes, and destroying 45. This fire has threatened major infrastructure which includes the Red Hill Microwave Communications Site, PG&E megawatt transmission lines, and hydroelectric power facilities. Highway 70 access has been interrupted throughout the duration of the fire. Over 5,000 personnel are involved in the fire suppression efforts. The report is available at: FEMA

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 2 August 2021, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported severe weather in the last few hours caused four floods in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Izabal, and Zacapa and a landslide in Verapaz. As a result of the events, 586 people were registered as affected and 56 as victims. The CONRED system also reported 16 individuals evacuated their homes due to landslide and flooding in Cahabón, Alta Verapaz, and 56 affected homes. The report is available at: CONRED

Unofficial

Earthquake

Peru

On 30 July 2021, media reported an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the north Pacific coast of Peru, 800 kilometers from Lima. The tremor was also felt in southern Ecuador. According to media, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake occurred at 12:10 local time with an epicenter 8 kilometers east of the city of Sullana, in the Piura region and at a depth of 33.2 kilometers. Electricity service was suspended in Sullana and Piura, and 25 patients who are in intensive care units (ICU) in Piura are in danger. The exposed population was about 7,000 people in MMI VII and 1,670,000 within 100Km. On 31 July, media reported a new aftershock of magnitude 3.8 in the Piura region, which left 700 people injured and over 187 homes affected. According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP, per its acronym in Spanish) the aftershock occurred at 08:00 local time and the epicenter was 14 kilometers southwest of Sullana, 35 kilometers deep, and followed others that occurred during the early morning. On 1 August, media again reported 29 homes were affected, five declared uninhabitable and technical evacuations were carried out in Castilla, according to the District Mayor. The reports are available at: EL COLOMBIANO, EL TIEMPO, and GDACS

Severe Weather

Antioquia, Colombia

On 31 July 2021, media reported multiple homes in eight neighborhoods were affected by torrential rains on Friday in the municipality of Briceño, Antioquia due to overflow of the La Tirana, Marianito, Cusumbí, and Fundungo streams and several landslides. According to preliminary reports provided by the authorities, 26 houses collapsed and at least 100 families were affected. During the early hours of Saturday several families were evacuated. According to the Mayor of Briceño, the rains lasted until dawn, while many families went to different shelters including public shelters such as the Mayor's Office, the educational park, the Police Command and El Santuario. The reports are available at: MINUTO30 and EL UNIVERSAL.