Natural Hazards Monitoring - 17 May 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 16 May, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported since the beginning of the rainy season from 16 March to 16 May 2022, there were 639 related weather events reported in 324 municipalities of 26 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Cauca, Huila, Tolima, Eje Cafetero, and Santander were the most impacted. A total of 20,390 families have been affected by the weather events, 50 people died, 50 people were injured, and 9 people are missing. In total, there were 10,467 houses that were damaged and 200 houses were destroyed. In addition, 573 roads, 61 vehicular bridges, 29 pedestrian bridges, 64 aqueducts, 31 sewers, 3 health centers, and 87 educational institutions were damaged. The report is available at UNGRD.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 16 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the Hermit’s Peak and Cerro Pelado Fires occurring in New Mexico. The Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico has burned 288,968 and remains at 27% containment. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for 26,112 residents; however, evacuation orders were lifted for East Cinder, Mills Plaza, and West Las Vegas in San Miguel County. There are currently 7 shelters with 626 occupants. In terms of damage, there were 13 houses and 23 structures that sustained damage, and 329 houses and 252 structures were destroyed. In total, there were 38 injuries reported to date. The Cerro Pelado Fire in Sandoval, New Mexico has burned 45,602 acres and is 40% contained. There are 733 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 34 houses are threatened, and 4 houses and 6 structures were destroyed. It is estimated that the fire will be contained by 21 May. The report is available at FEMA.