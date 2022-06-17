Natural Hazards Monitoring - 17 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 17 June, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 16 March to 15 June, 912 events related to the rainy season impacted 428 municipalities of 28 departments. Landslides, floods, and flash floods were the most common occurrence comprising 797 weather events during this period. In total, 99,193 people have been affected, 8- people have died, 93 people have been injured, and 12 people are missing. There have been 17,333 houses that have sustained damage and 570 houses have been destroyed. In terms of infrastructure, 750 road points, 76 vehicular bridges, 37 pedestrian bridges, 90 aqueducts, 38 sewers, 108 educational institutions, and 7 health centers have been damaged. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Dominican Republic (Update)

On 17 June, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE per its acronym in Spanish), reported that the provinces of Hato Mayor, Santiago, and Monte Plata are currently under Yellow Alert and the provinces of La Vega, San Cristóbal, Gran Santo Domingo, Monseñor Nouel, San Pedro de Macorís, and El Seibo are on Green Alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines due to heavy rains. According to a media report, the rains have so far displaced 2,455 people, flooded 14 communities, and damaged 491 houses. The ongoing rains are associated with a tropical wave over the south of the country and a trough over the Mona channel. The reports are available at: COE and Al Momento.