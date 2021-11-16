Natural Hazards Monitoring - 15 November 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Canada

On 15 November, the Canada Abbotsford Police Department announced an evacuation order due to increased risk of localized flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains. Mudslides occurred in Eagle Mountain, Glen Mountain, and Dawson Road, affecting 12 properties, 2 properties, and 40-50 properties respectively. The areas under evacuation order are Clayburn, Eagle Mountain, Ten Oaks, Sumas Prairie, Straiton, and Matsqui village. The reports are available at: Abbotsford and Abbotsford Police Department.

Colombia

On 12 November, the Colombia, National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published a report with updated information on the impact of the Rainy Season between 15 September and 12 November. There have been 428 weather events that have affected 271 municipalities in 27 departments. In total, 9,763 families, approximately 35,711 people, have been affected. In addition, there have been 34 fatalities, 37 injuries, and 4 people are missing. The most impacted departments are Antioquia, Norte de Santander, Risaralda, and Cauca. There have been 7,251 houses that have sustained damages, and 98 which have been destroyed. Additionally, there have been 180 roads, 37 vehicular bridges, and 21 pedestrian bridges that have sustained damage. According to media, 1,000 families have been affected due to the overflow of the Micay River in the department of Cauca. The most affected sectors and communities are Isla de Gallo, San Isidro, and Nonamito. It was reported that due to the floods plantain, banana, and potato crops have been severely impacted. Relief agencies are working to determine the extent of the damage and the number of people who have been affected for humanitarian aid to be distributed. The reports are available at: UNGRD and El Nuevo Siglo.