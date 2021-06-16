Natural Hazards Monitoring - 15 June 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 14 June, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 24 weather related incidents over the weekend which affected 81,969 people in the departments of Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, San Marcos, Sololá, and Totonicapán. In total, 190 people were evacuated: 37 in Alta Verapaz and 153 in Sololá, 178 people were placed in shelters, and 47 homes sustained mild, moderate, or severe damage. Since the beginning of the rainy season, 266,540 people have been affected, 4,498 people were evacuated, 6,435 people received humanitarian aid, 2 people were injured, and there were 5 deaths reported. In addition, 370 total homes sustained slight damage, 769 homes sustained moderate damage, 49 sustained severe damages, and 33 homes are currently at risk. In total 2 schools were affected, 4 bridges were affected and 3 were destroyed, 3 buildings were affected and 41 incidents impacting the country’s roads were reported. CONRED also reported that rains continue to be forecasted which may cause flash floods and landslides in the South-West, West, Central Plateau, and North Transversal Strip regions. The reports are available at: CONRED 1 and CONRED 2.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 15 June, media reported that since the beginning of the rainy season in Colombia at the start of March, 50,000 families have been affected, including 71 deaths, and 50 people were injured due to floods. More than a thousand events were reported in 540 municipalities and 30 departments across the country. According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD, per its acronym in Spanish), 17,000 homes were damaged and 368 homes were destroyed. The most affected departments are Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Nariño, Huila, Norte de Santander, Tolima, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Meta, and Risaralda. The report is available at: La Nacion.