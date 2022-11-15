Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 November 2022

Official

Severe weather

Colombia (Update)

On 13 November 2022, the Colombia Civil Protection reported that due to the heavy rain in Bogota in the last 72 hours 3 homes collapses, another 6 were damaged and left at risk of collapse and 84 families were evacuated. In the department of Chocó, heavy rains caused the overflow of the Tamana and Novita rivers affecting 500 families. Finally in Norte de Santander Department, landslide of thousands of cubic meters of rock and mud destroyed over 40 hectares of crops and left 5 people missing. The reports are available at: DEFENSA CIVIL COLOMBIA 1, 2, 3 and 4.