Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 July 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 11 July, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish) reported that in the first 11 days of July, there were 51 municipalities in 17 departments affected by 59 events caused by the La Niña phenomenon. Most damages were reported from the Caribbean and Orinoquia regions. Overall, over 10,100 families were affected, 2 deaths were reported, 6 people were injured, and one person is missing. Additionally, damages were reported to over 5,670 houses and 20 houses were destroyed; damages were also reported to 23 roads, 13 vehicular bridges, 10 pedestrian bridges, s 12 aqueducts, and 1 sewage system. The report is available at: UNGRD