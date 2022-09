Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 13 September, a media report provided an update about the heavy rains in Antioquia Department, Colombia. More than 400 families have been affected in the villages of San José, Los Sánchez, Los Cedros, Guaimaral and Camilo C of the municipality of Amagá, Antioquia Department. Landslides have collapsed access roads and left these villages without communication. The report is available at: Semana