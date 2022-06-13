Natural Hazards Monitoring - 13 June 2022

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 13 June, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported 877 events related to the rainy season between 16 March to 12 June impacting 418 municipalities in 28 departments. The rainy season has most heavily affected the departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, and Norte de Santander. In this period, 95,000 people were affected, there were 80 deaths, 91 people were injured, and 10 people are missing. There were 16,295 houses damaged and 400 houses were destroyed. In addition, 730 road points, 72 vehicular bridges, 37 pedestrian bridges, 90 aqueducts, 37 sewers, 108 educational institutions, and 7 health centers have reported damages. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 13 June, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the final update on the Hermit’s Peak fire in San Miguel, New Mexico. The fire has burned 320,333 acres and is 70% contained. There are 318 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and 27,2444 residents under voluntary evacuation orders. There remain 12,328 houses that are threatened, 27 houses and 57 structures were damaged, and 432 houses and 466 structures were destroyed. There were 138 injuries and illnesses reported. The Pipeline Fire in Coconino, Arizona began on 12 June and has burned 5,000 acres and is 1% contained. There are currently 1,800 residents under mandatory evacuation orders and 3,100 houses, 85% of which are primary residences) and 50 structures are threatened. There is one shelter currently open. The report is available at: FEMA.