Natural Hazards Monitoring - 13 December 2021

Colombia (Update)

On 10 December, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between 15 September and 10 December 625 weather events have been reported affecting 348 municipalities in 27 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, and Cauca are the most affected departments. To date, 61,000 people were affected by events associated with heavy rains. In total, 47 fatalities and 46 injuries have occurred, in addition, 6 people remain missing. There have been 9,298 houses that sustained damage and 353 houses that were destroyed. The transition between the rainy season and the dry season has begun, this in addition to the presence of the La Niña phenomenon has decreased forecasts of rain in the Andean, Caribbean, and Orinoquia regions. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Peru

On 12 December, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to heavy rains that occurred on 10 December, 2 landslides in the districts of Pataz and Huamachuco, located in the provinces of Pataz and Sánchez Carrión caused damage to homes and resulted in 1 fatality. In Pataz, 8 commercial premises sustained damaged. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish) carried out by the District of Huamachuco, 18 houses sustained damages, 3 houses were destroyed, and 52 people were affected. The affected families in Huamachuco were evacuated as the coordination of humanitarian aid is organized. The report is available at: INDECI.