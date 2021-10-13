Natural Hazards Monitoring - 12 October 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 11 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD, per its acronym in Spanish) published a report on the effects of the rainy season between 15 September and 11 October. During this period, 102 events have been reported in 86 municipalities of 22 departments. The most affected departments were Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander, Tolima, Quindío, and Casanare. The reported events were 30 floods, 23 mass movements, 18 gales, 15 storms, 9 sudden floods, 5 torrential floods, and 2 hailstorms. In total, 4,112 families were affected, 2 people died, 9 people were injured, and 2 people are missing. In addition, 3,678 houses have been damaged, 64 houses have been destroyed, and 31 roads have been affected. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala

On 11 October, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported strong winds in Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán in the department of Sololá, which affected 228 persons. In total, 68 houses sustained roof damage; however, no evacuations were necessary. One church also reported damages. In Suchitepéquez, 3 persons fell into the Cameyá River in San Francisco Zapotitlán, which has triggered search and rescue efforts. The report is available at: CONRED.