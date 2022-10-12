Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 October 2022

Official

Hurricane

Colombia

On 10 October 2022, the National Unit for the Management of Disaster Risks (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage in Colombia. The hurricane affected 7 municipalities in the Guajira Department: Riohacha, Uribia, Albânia, Hatonuevo, Distração, Dibulla and Maicao. At least 48,387 people were affected and 174 homes were destroyed. In San Andrés Island, 492 people were affected and 123 homes were affected, with 2 destroyed. In Providencia Island, 16 people were affected 4 houses, 3 roads,and 1 health care service center were affected. The report is available at: UNRGD

El Salvador

On 9 October 2022, the Civil Protection of El Salvador, provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage in El Salvador; the government has declared a National Emergency due to the hurricane. As of 11 October, 10 deaths were reported. 2,097 people are distributed in the 45 shelters open nationwide. There have been more than 300 rescues performed and 513 evacuations. On 10 October, 52 landslides occurred and 50 houses were affected. The reports are available at: Protección Civil 1, Protección Civil 2, Protección Civil 3, Protección Civil 4, Protección Civil 5

Guatemala

On 10 October 2022, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage there. To date, 224 incidents related to the hurricane were reported. 457,298 people were affected. At least 3,396 people were evacuated and 1,167 are in shelters. According to the report, 13 deaths occurred, 4 are missing and 11 injured. There were 207 homes severely damaged, and 52 roads and 56 schools were affected. The Government of Guatemala declared state of calamity after the hurricane's passage. The reports are available at: CONRED and Gobierno de Guatemala

Honduras

On 10 October 2022, the Secretary of State in the Offices of Risk Management and National Contingencies (COPECO per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage in Honduras. COPECO declared red alert for 10 departments of the country: Lempira, Santa Bárbara, Copán, Ocotepeque, Intibucá, La Paz, Cortés, Choluteca, Valle and el Paraíso. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarians Affairs (OCHA), 3 deaths were reported and over 6,000 people were evacuated. On 9 October, a media report informed at least 9,500 people had to leave their homes. There are 164,000 families without power and 58,000 are without drinking water. The reports are available at: COPECO, OCHA and La Nacion

Nicaragua

On 9 October 2022, the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters (SINAPRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage in Nicaragua. SINAPRED declared red alert for 10 departments of the country: Lempira, Santa Bárbara, Copán, Ocotepeque, Intibucá, La Paz, cortés, Choluteca, valle and el Paraíso. On 10 October, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarians Affairs (OCHA), informed that more than 13,000 families have been evacuated, about 800 houses were flooded, and power outages affected about 1 million residents. The reports are available at: SINAPRED and OCHA

Panama

On 8 October 2022, the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC per its acronym in Spanish), provided information on Hurricane Julia's passage in Panama. The government declared yellow alert for all the provinces of the country. In the province of Colón, the heavy rains in the last days affected at least 868 people. The National Government has allowed the Paso Ancho and Fernando Eleta Almarán schools, located in Corregimiento Cerro Punta, Tierras Altas district, to shelter around 200 people who were preventively evacuated from the communities of Paso Ancho and Bambito after the constant rainfall in that region. There were 4 landslides were reported in the Cerro Punta area, in Nueva Suiza, Bambito, Paso Ancho and Las Cumbres. The reports are available at: SINAPROC1, SINAPROC2, SINAPROC3, and SINAPROC4

Puerto Rico (Update)

On 8 October 2022, the government of Puerto Rico provided an update on Hurricane Fiona's passage in Puerto Rico through their Emergency Portal System. There have been 30 deaths reported associated with the hurricane, 16 are confirmed (3 increase since the prior report) and 14 remain under investigation. On 10 October the Ministry of Health provided an update on leptospirosis epidemiological situation following Hurricane Fiona, reporting a total of 4 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases, and 84 suspected cases of leptospirosis which remain under investigation. The reports are available at: Puerto Rico Emergency Portal System and Ministry of Health