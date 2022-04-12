Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 April, 2022

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 10 April, according to a media report, the Magdalena River overflow caused flooding which impacted the neighborhoods of Bellavista, Unidos, Arenal, and Juan in the municipality of Puerto Wilches, Santander, and severely affected 454 houses. Residents of the flooded houses were forced to evacuate, many without any belongings, to escape rising water levels. Relief agencies have since begun administering humanitarian aid to the affected population. The report is available at El Universal.