Natural Hazards Monitoring - 10 May, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 8 May, the Brazil state of Santa Catarina Civil Defense reported that heavy rains in the state have impacted 121 municipalities and caused 3 deaths, 2 in the municipality of São Joauim and 1 in the municipality of Urubici. The municipalities of Tubarão, Orleans, Forquilhinha, Urubici, Maracajá, Araranguá, São Joaquim, Lages, Laurentino, Alfredo Wagner, Rio Rufino, Taió, Anitápolis, Monte Carlo, Videira, Rio das Antas, Tangará, Rio do Oeste, Anitápolis, Lauro Muller, São Martinho, Armazém, Gravatal, Braço do Norte, Grão Pará, Capivari de Baixo, and São Ludgero have issued a state of emergency. In total, 44,000 people were affected and 7,100 people were displaced. The report is available at: Santa Catarina Civil Defense.

Colombia (Update)

On 9 May, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 16 March – 9 May, 529 events, 271 of which were floods, related to the 2022 Rainy Season have impacted 285 municipalities of 25 departments. The departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, Cauca, Santander, Huila, Tolima, and Nariño were the most affected. In total, 18,100 families were affected, 47 people died, 49 people were injured, and 7 people are missing. There were 9,300 houses that sustained damage and 185 houses were destroyed. In addition, 480 roads, 48 vehicular bridges, 24 pedestrian bridges, 64 aqueducts, 27 sewers, 2 health centers, and 54 educational institutions were damaged. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 10 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided an update to the Hermit’s Peak and Cerro Pelado Fire in New Mexico. The Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico has burned 176,273 acres and is 43% contained. There were 238 houses and 155 houses were destroyed and 25 people were injured. There are now 6 shelters open in the affected area with 777 occupants. The Cerro Pelado Fire in Sandoval, New Mexico has burned 40,958 acres and is 11% contained. There are 730 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 34 houses are threatened, 4 houses and 6 structures were destroyed, and 1 injury was reported. The report is available at: FEMA.