Natural Hazards Monitoring - 1 November 2021

Colombia (Update)

On 1 November, the Government of Cundinamarca in Colombia reported that due to heavy rains, 100 of 116 municipalities in the department of Cundinamarca have declared a state of public emergency. According to the Special Administrative Unit for Disaster Risk Management in Cundinamarca, during the rainy season, 354 weather events have been reported, of which 184 were landslides, 115 were floods, 17 were gales, 37 were flash floods, and 1 was a hailstorm. In total, 2,982 families (9,529 people) and 535 roads have been affected. The municipalities of Cota, Albán, Ubalá, Medina, Paratebueno, Cáqueza, Guayabetal, Quetame, and Une have been the most affected by the severe weather. Humanitarian aid is being distributed to the affected areas and more than $10 billion COP has been allocated to help with aid efforts. The full report is available at: Government of Cundinamarca.

Guatemala (Update)

On 29 October, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the 2021 rainy season, 896 weather events have occurred affecting 1,483,646 people. There have been 11,911 evacuations with 687 people placed in shelters. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish), there have been 1,371 houses that have sustained mild damage, 3,073 that have sustained moderate damage, and 125 houses that have been severely damaged. In total, 4 people are missing, 17 people have been injured, and 32 people are deceased. The fatalities have occurred in the departments of Chimaltenango (1), Quetzaltenango (1), Sololá (3), Suchitepéquez (7), Escuintla (2), Guatemala (3), Quiché (5), San Marcos (2), Alta Verapaz (3), Baja Verapaz (1), Sacatepéquez (1), Chiquimula (1), and El Progreso (2). The full report is available at: CONRED.