Natural Hazards Monitoring - 1 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 1 August, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD per its acronym in Spanish), reported that between 1-31 July there were 149 events related to the rainy season affecting 117 municipalities of 24 departments. In total, 14,420 families have been affected, 8 deaths occurred, 11 injuries were reported, and 2 people are missing. Floods and landslides were the most common event that occurred over the month of July. There were more than 10,000 houses affected, 68 of which were destroyed. In addition, 75 road points, 29 vehicular bridges, 18 pedestrian bridges, 25 aqueducts, and 2 sewers were affected. The report is available at: UNGRD

United States (Update)

On 1 August, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported 28 confirmed deaths and an unknown number of injuries due to flash flooding in Kentucky. There are currently 14 shelters open with 637 occupants and at least 27,000 residents without power. In addition, 40,000 residents are under boil water notices. Gauges in the Kentucky River Basin have now fallen below flood levels and shower and thunderstorm activity is projected to continue to decrease in the region. The report is available at: FEMA

Wildfire

United States (Update)

On 1 August, the United States FEMA provided an update to the Oak Fire in Mariposa California. The fire has burned 19,244 acres and is now 67% contained. There are now only 8 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 5 houses are threatened, 6 houses and 4 structures were damaged, and 124 houses and 66 structures were destroyed. There has been 1 injury reported and no deaths. According to a media report, the McKinney Fire which started on 29 July in northern Siskiyou county in California near the border of Oregon has burned 53,500 acres. As of 1 August, the fire is 0% contained and has prompted the evacuation of at least 2,000 residents. The reports are available at: FEMA and BBC News