Natural Hazards Monitoring - 06 December 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 3 December, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) published an updated report on the impacts of the Rainy Season on the country. Between 15 September and 3 December, 604 weather events were reported in 343 municipalities of 27 departments with the departments of Cundinamarca, Antioquia, and Cauca being the most affected. In total 58,853 people were affected, 47 fatalities were reported, 46 injuries occurred, and 6 people remain missing. In total, 8,770 houses were affected and 353 houses were destroyed. The report is available at: UNGRD.

**United States of America **

On 6 December, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported extremely heavy rainfall over the Island of Hawaii (Big Island), Maui, Oahu, and Kanuai Counties; up to 20-25 inches of rainfall. A total of 4 shelters were opened on Oahu with an unknown number of occupants and 12,000 residents are reportedly without power. A flood watch remains in effect through 7 December for all Hawaii Islands. According to a media report, areas at risk for severe flooding are urban areas especially on Oahu. The reports are available at: FEMA and CNN.