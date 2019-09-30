30 Sep 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 26, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia
On 25 September 2019, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported that the following 12 departments were affected by the second rainy season of this year: Atlántico, Bolívar, Caldas, Cesar, Chocó, Cundinamarca, Guaviare, Huila, Magdalena, Quindío, Risaralda, and Sucre. Heavy rain in 10 of these departments affected 566 families and 200 households, as well as destroyed 22 homes. To date, 5 deaths have been reported due to landslides in San José del Guaviare town, Guaviare Department; Armenia City, Quindío Department; and Santo Tomás Municipality, Atlántico Department. The report is available in Spanish at: UNGRD.

Dominican Republic
On 26 September 2019, the Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued a yellow alert for the following provinces: La Vega, Santiago, Espaillat, Monseñor Nouel, and San Juan, due to heavy rain and electrical storms. Media reported the following municipalities in Santiago Province were affected: El Puñal, Guayabal, Baitoa, Navarrete, and Villa González, and at least 225 houses flooded in several communities. The reports are available in Spanish at: Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias and El Caribe Noticias.

Guatemala
On 26 September 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED)in Guatemala reported continuous heavy rain affecting the following departments: Alta Verapaz, Quetzaltenango, Zacapa, San Marcos, and Sacatepéquez. Landslides in cerro Los Chorros (San Cristóbal Verapaz route) in Alta Verapaz Department affected 300 persons using the road. In addition, in Quetzaltenango, 5,000 vehicles were affected on a major highway (San Martín Sacatepéquez) due to landslides. Overall, at the national level, 10,358 persons were affected due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Mexico
On 26 September 2019, the Public Services of Ecatepec de Morelos City in the state of Mexico reported heavy rain affecting several neighborhoods in San Augustin. The Governor of Ecatepec and Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico is providing medical services and vaccinations to persons affected by floods. Media reported that Hospital General de Ecatepec “Dr. José María Rodríguez” was affected due to floods, specifically the following areas: hospitalization room, internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecobstetrics, emergencies, and toco-surgery. The reports are available in Spanish at: DSPEcatepec, Ecatepec Twitter and Diario Amanecer Noticias.

