25 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 22, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 22 Oct 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 21 October 2019, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) updated its rainy season report since 16 September 2019 to date. A total of 4,764 families have been affected, 38 persons have suffered injuries, and 16 deaths have occurred. The report is available in Spanish at: UNGRD.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Paraguay

On 22 October 2019, media reported heavy rains and winds over the early morning hours affecting Canindeyú Department, Paraguay. The strong winds and rains affected more than 180 houses and 200 families. The report is available in Spanish at: Última Hora.

