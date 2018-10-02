02 Oct 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 2, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 Oct 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Colombia
On 1 October 2018, the Government of Antioquia in Colombia reported heavy rain, an overflow of the Uraba river, and landslides in Valdivia Municipality, Antioquia Department. Media reported the most affected neighborhoods in Uraba Antioquia were La Playa, Playita, and Guayabal where nearly 250 families were affected. Elsewhere, the Government of Boyaca provided humanitarian assistance for affected families in San Eduardo Municipality, Boyaca Department due to landslides. In addition, media reported 55 families were evacuated. The reports are available in Spanish at: Depard Antioquia, RCNRadio Noticias, Gobernacion Boyaca, and Caracol Noticias.

Volcano
Costa Rica
On 1 October 2018, the Vulcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reported the Turrialba Volcano erupted at 6:00AM local time yesterday and generated ash columns that reached 500 meters above the crater. Ash particles were reported in Limon Province in the Guapiles District, Pococi Canton and Pocora District, Guacimo Canton. The reports are available in Spanish at: OVSICORI and OVSICORI-UNA.

