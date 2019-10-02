02 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 1, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 01 Oct 2019 View Original

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Colombia
On 30 September 2019, media reported heavy rain in several regions of Zona Bananera Municipality, Magdalena Department, Colombia where an overflow of Rio Frio river affected several neighborhood and 600 families. Additionally, according to information provided by the fire department, floods damaged homes and educational infrastructure especially in the Abajo and Malvinas neighborhoods. Floods are expected to continue until November due to the rainy season. Elsewhere, in La Playa of Puerto Colombia, Atlántico Department, 150 households were flooded due to heavy rains. The reports are available in Spanish at: WRadio Noticias and La Libertad Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.