Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 1, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 30 September 2019, media reported heavy rain in several regions of Zona Bananera Municipality, Magdalena Department, Colombia where an overflow of Rio Frio river affected several neighborhood and 600 families. Additionally, according to information provided by the fire department, floods damaged homes and educational infrastructure especially in the Abajo and Malvinas neighborhoods. Floods are expected to continue until November due to the rainy season. Elsewhere, in La Playa of Puerto Colombia, Atlántico Department, 150 households were flooded due to heavy rains. The reports are available in Spanish at: WRadio Noticias and La Libertad Noticias.