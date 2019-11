Severe Weather

Colombia

On 20 November 2019, media reported heavy rain and landslides affected La Quiebra zone, Balboa town, Risaralda Department, Colombia, where the main road that connects to Pereira city is blocked. In addition, landslides isolated the municipalities of Balboa and La Celia where 60,000 persons have been affected due to weather. The report is available in Spanish at: RCNRadio Noticias.