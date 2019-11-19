Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 14, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 13 November 2019, media reported heavy rain in several municipalities of Santander Department, where 10,000 people were affected due to an overflow of rivers and creeks. In addition, an overflow of the Carare river affected El Valiente de Cimitarra community and more than 2,000 farmers lost agricultural land due to floods. The most affected areas were: Cimitarra, Puerto Wilches, Sabana de Torres, Matanza, San Vicente de Chucurí, and Cerrito. The report is available in Spanish at: Bluraido Noticias.