18 Nov 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 12, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 12 Nov 2019 View Original

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Colombia
On 10 November 2019, media reported heavy rain in Antioquia Department, Colombia, where more than 1,500 people were affected in several municipalities. The most affected municipality was Vigía del Fuerte where an overflow of the Arquía river affected several homes over the weekend. In the villages of El Bizcocho and El Charco in Antioquia, 85 families were affected due to heavy rain. The report is available in Spanish at: El Colombiano Noticias.

