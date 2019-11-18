Natural Disasters Monitoring - November 12, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 10 November 2019, media reported heavy rain in Antioquia Department, Colombia, where more than 1,500 people were affected in several municipalities. The most affected municipality was Vigía del Fuerte where an overflow of the Arquía river affected several homes over the weekend. In the villages of El Bizcocho and El Charco in Antioquia, 85 families were affected due to heavy rain. The report is available in Spanish at: El Colombiano Noticias.