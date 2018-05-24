Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 24, 2018

Severe Weather

Colombia (update)

On 24 May 2018, the Colombia Civil Defense declared a red alert for the Pacific and Orinoquia Regions and an orange alert for the Caribbean, Andina, and part of the Pacific Regions due to heavy rain and an increase of the water level in several rivers. Media reported an overflow of the Cuanapi river in the city of Tumaco, Nariño Department, where at least 300 people were affected due to floods. Elsewhere, in the Municipality of Jamundi, Valle del Cauca Department, approximately 3,000 people were affected due to a strong cold wave and the villages of Jamundi and Valle were affected by 25 landslides. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2LqJxBT, https://bit.ly/2x8Smxc, https://bit.ly/2LlOrA6, and https://bit.ly/2GIHgP7.