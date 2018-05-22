Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 22, 2018

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 21 May 2018, the Porto Alegre Prefecture in Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil indicated that intense cold weather started this week. Media reported that hospitals are overcrowded as a result of an increase in the number of patients needing assistance due to the cold weather; for instance, the Porto Alegre Hospital had 41 beds and more than 90 people needed medical assistance, the São Lucas da PUCRS Hospital had 15 beds and 34 patients, and the Conceição hospital had 88 patients and only 64 spaces available. In addition, the Santa Casa Emergency room is temporarily closed due to repairs. The complete reports are available in Portuguese at: https://bit.ly/2IzL3DU and https://glo.bo/2IEwATe.

Colombia (update)

On 21 May 2018, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) published a Press Release indicating that 25,234 people preventively evacuated the town of Puerto Valdivia and the Puerto Antioquia, Cáceres, and Taraza Municipalities as a result of a red alert due to floods. To date, there are 13 temporary shelters in Puerto Valdivia and one in Cáceres. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2kce4H9.

Guatemala (update)

On 22 May 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported recent heavy rain in the Suchitepequez, Retalhuleu, Sacaepequez, Totonicapan, and El Progreso Municipalities where 76,942 people were affected, 195 were evacuated, and one person died. Regarding infrastructure, 14 roads and two bridges were affected, 269 houses were slightly damaged, 57 were moderately damaged, and 27 had severe damages. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2IX3rG9.