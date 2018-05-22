22 May 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 22, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 21 May 2018, the Porto Alegre Prefecture in Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil indicated that intense cold weather started this week. Media reported that hospitals are overcrowded as a result of an increase in the number of patients needing assistance due to the cold weather; for instance, the Porto Alegre Hospital had 41 beds and more than 90 people needed medical assistance, the São Lucas da PUCRS Hospital had 15 beds and 34 patients, and the Conceição hospital had 88 patients and only 64 spaces available. In addition, the Santa Casa Emergency room is temporarily closed due to repairs. The complete reports are available in Portuguese at: https://bit.ly/2IzL3DU and https://glo.bo/2IEwATe.

Colombia (update)

On 21 May 2018, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) published a Press Release indicating that 25,234 people preventively evacuated the town of Puerto Valdivia and the Puerto Antioquia, Cáceres, and Taraza Municipalities as a result of a red alert due to floods. To date, there are 13 temporary shelters in Puerto Valdivia and one in Cáceres. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2kce4H9.

Guatemala (update)

On 22 May 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported recent heavy rain in the Suchitepequez, Retalhuleu, Sacaepequez, Totonicapan, and El Progreso Municipalities where 76,942 people were affected, 195 were evacuated, and one person died. Regarding infrastructure, 14 roads and two bridges were affected, 269 houses were slightly damaged, 57 were moderately damaged, and 27 had severe damages. The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2IX3rG9.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.