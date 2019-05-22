Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 21, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 20 May 2019, the Antioquia Emergency Department for the Prevention and Attention of Disasters (DAPARD) in Colombia, issued a red alert for the Uraba subregion, northeast, west, and southeast areas of Antioquia Department. Media reported an overflow of rivers and creeks in Apartado Municipality, Uraba, where 513 families were affected and 16 neighborhoods flooded. Floods also affected the area of Guapa León in Chigorodó Municipality. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Dapard Antioquia and CelColombiano Noticias.

Wildfire

Guatemala

On 20 May 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) declared an orange alert for San Andrés and La Libertad Municipalities in El Peten Department and a yellow alert has been declared at the national level due to active wildfires. In the past two weeks, a total of 10 wildfires occurred in the following municipalities: Las Cruces, La Libertad, Dolores, San Andrés, and San Luis (Peten Department) and in Champerico Municipality (Retalhuleu Department). The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.