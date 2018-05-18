Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 18, 2018

Severe Weather

Colombia (update)

On 17 May 2018, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) published a Press Release indicating that more than 6,500 people were evacuated from the area where the Hidroituango hydroelectric dam flooded due to heavy rain near Ituango, Antioquia Department, Colombia. In the town of Puerto Valdivia, all of its inhabitants have been moved to temporary shelters and all of the stores in the town are closed. According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (Ideam) the Andean, Caribbean, and Orinoquía Regions are under a red alert due to sudden increase of water level in several rivers. In addition, media reported five fatalities in the Department of Santander due to landslides. The complete reports are available in Spanish: https://bit.ly/2rSp7sz, https://bit.ly/2It3QRv, https://bit.ly/2ISNroC, and https://bit.ly/2IwsInd.